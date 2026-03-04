© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Grammy-nominated Cuban pianist and composer Omar Sosa kicks off SFJAZZ residency.

KALW | By Emmanuel Nado
Published March 4, 2026 at 11:51 AM PST
A portrait of Cuban pianist and composer, Omar Sosa.

Grammy-nominated Cuban composer and pianist Omar Sosa is one of the most versatile jazz artists on the scene today. He fuses a wide range of jazz, world music, and electronic elements with his native Afro-Cuban roots, all with a Latin jazz heart. His musical odyssey has taken him from Camagüey and Havana to touring in Angola, the Congo, Ethiopia, Nicaragua and many other far flung places of the world.

Sosa has an extended presence in the San Francisco Bay Area Latin jazz scene. This week, as an SFJAZZ Resident Artistic Director, he will give an enlightening glimpse into his diverse range of musical pursuits. He is a longtime friend of Africa Mix and KALW.

Emmanual Nado of Africa Mix spoke with Sosa while he was finishing a tour in Canada and on his way to San Francisco where he will be performing at SFJAZZ from Wednesday, March 5 through Sunday, March 8.

Listen to the conversation by pressing play above, and get tickets here: Omar Sosa @ SFJAZZ
Emmanuel Nado
Emmanuel Nado is at the forefront of promoting African music and culture in the San Francisco Bay Area. He is from Cote d’Ivoire in West Africa, a country which for many years has been the crossroad of African popular music. As a journalist, promoter and radio producer, Nado is an active force in the African music scene in the U.S. In the early '90s, his published articles on African music and the artists were eye openers to many Bay Area African music aficionados.
