Grammy-nominated Cuban pianist and composer Omar Sosa kicks off SFJAZZ residency.

Grammy-nominated Cuban composer and pianist Omar Sosa is one of the most versatile jazz artists on the scene today. He fuses a wide range of jazz, world music, and electronic elements with his native Afro-Cuban roots, all with a Latin jazz heart. His musical odyssey has taken him from Camagüey and Havana to touring in Angola, the Congo, Ethiopia, Nicaragua and many other far flung places of the world.

Sosa has an extended presence in the San Francisco Bay Area Latin jazz scene. This week, as an SFJAZZ Resident Artistic Director, he will give an enlightening glimpse into his diverse range of musical pursuits. He is a longtime friend of Africa Mix and KALW.

Emmanual Nado of Africa Mix spoke with Sosa while he was finishing a tour in Canada and on his way to San Francisco where he will be performing at SFJAZZ from Wednesday, March 5 through Sunday, March 8.

Listen to the conversation by pressing play above