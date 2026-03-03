Africa Mix Celebrates Women in Music

Women have always played a central role in African music, acting as custodians of cultural heritage, vocal storytellers, and drivers of social change. Historically, their participation was often centered on community, with women leading songs during lifecycle events—such as births, initiations, and weddings—and using music for protest and commentary.

Every year, Africa Mix with Emmanuel Nado dedicates the entire month of March to women artists from the continent and its diaspora. For the next 3 weekends during the show, we will only feature women artists in recognition of their bold and extraordinary contributions.

We'll be featuring artists like Fatoumata Diawara, Dobet Gnahoré, Angélique Kidjo, and Tems, who blend traditional folk melodies with modern sounds to address themes of empowerment and identity.

Listen to Africa Mix on KALW 91.7 FM, at kalw.org, or download the KALW app.