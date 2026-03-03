© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area
Africa Mix Celebrates Women in Music

KALW | By Emmanuel Nado
Published March 3, 2026 at 4:05 PM PST
A banner featuring Cesario Evora, Oumou Sangaré, Tems, Angelique Kidjo, Miriam Makeba, and Brenda Fassie.

Women have always played a central role in African music, acting as custodians of cultural heritage, vocal storytellers, and drivers of social change. Historically, their participation was often centered on community, with women leading songs during lifecycle events—such as births, initiations, and weddings—and using music for protest and commentary.

Every year, Africa Mix with Emmanuel Nado dedicates the entire month of March to women artists from the continent and its diaspora. For the next 3 weekends during the show, we will only feature women artists in recognition of their bold and extraordinary contributions.

We'll be featuring artists like Fatoumata Diawara, Dobet Gnahoré, Angélique Kidjo, and Tems, who blend traditional folk melodies with modern sounds to address themes of empowerment and identity.

Listen to Africa Mix on KALW 91.7 FM, at kalw.org, or download the KALW app.
Emmanuel Nado
Emmanuel Nado is at the forefront of promoting African music and culture in the San Francisco Bay Area. He is from Cote d’Ivoire in West Africa, a country which for many years has been the crossroad of African popular music. As a journalist, promoter and radio producer, Nado is an active force in the African music scene in the U.S. In the early '90s, his published articles on African music and the artists were eye openers to many Bay Area African music aficionados.
