Uncuffed

My mom's joy helped me cross the finish line

KALW | By Jorge Lopez
Published March 2, 2026 at 6:00 AM PST
KALW / Uncuffed
Jorge Lopez is a producer in the 2025 Uncuffed cohort at San Quentin Rehabilitation Center.

San Quentin Uncuffed producer Jorge Lopez remembers a track meet from his youth like it was just yesterday. He shares this story about how he found inspiration to cross the finish line.

This piece was created by student producers in the Uncuffed audio storytelling training program, in partnership with journalists at KALW Public Media. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, independent foundations, and donations from listeners like you. Content is approved by an information officer.

Learn more, sign up for Uncuffed news, and support the program at www.uncuffed.org
Uncuffed From The Producers Of Uncuffed
Jorge Lopez
Jorge Lopez hails from Sacramento, California, the city that lights the beam! He holds an associates degree in Social and Behavioral Sciences from Palo Verde Community College. He works as a youth offender mentor helping youth navigate the prison system, while encouraging rehabilitation. He also volunteers his time as a San Quentin tour guide, as well a puppy raiser for Canine Companions.
