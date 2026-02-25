Life lessons from a game of chess

Visits with loved ones are a special time in prison. Families come from all over the state to see their loved ones for a short while, and it's one of the only opportunities incarcerated parents can connect with their kids. Uncuffed producer Fonuamana Fuahala recounts one memorable visit with his son.

This piece was created by student producers in the Uncuffed audio storytelling training program, in partnership with journalists at KALW Public Media. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, independent foundations, and donations from listeners like you. Content is approved by an information officer.

