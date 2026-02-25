© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Stream tonight's SFUSD School Board meeting here starting at 6:30 p.m.
Uncuffed

Life lessons from a game of chess

KALW | By Fonuamana Fuahala,
Uncuffed
Published February 25, 2026 at 6:00 AM PST

Visits with loved ones are a special time in prison. Families come from all over the state to see their loved ones for a short while, and it's one of the only opportunities incarcerated parents can connect with their kids. Uncuffed producer Fonuamana Fuahala recounts one memorable visit with his son.

This piece was created by student producers in the Uncuffed audio storytelling training program, in partnership with journalists at KALW Public Media. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, independent foundations, and donations from listeners like you. Content is approved by an information officer.

Learn more, sign up for Uncuffed news, and support the program at www.uncuffed.org
Uncuffed
Fonuamana Fuahala
Fonuamana Fuahala is a leader in San Quentin's Native Hawaiian Religious Group. He is passionate about preserving culture and promoting cultural identity. He serves his community as a member of the Incarcerated Person Advisory Council and by facilitating a class about restorative justice. He's deeply devoted to his Christian faith and minsters to the population at San Quentin.
Uncuffed
Stories from inside California prisons