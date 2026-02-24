Dancing with my daughter at the prison parenting prom

Derrell “Sadiq” Davis doesn’t get to see his daughter that often. He’s incarcerated at San Quentin where visits and phone calls are monitored and brief. But one day last year, the prison held a prom for fathers and their daughters. And Sadiq got to spend a day with his daughter, Anaya, that he’ll never forget. He wrote her this letter about it.

This piece was created by student producers in the Uncuffed audio storytelling training program, in partnership with journalists at KALW Public Media. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, independent foundations, and donations from listeners like you. Content is approved by an information officer.

Follow @WeAreUncuffed on Instagram and Facebook