Dancing with my daughter at the prison parenting prom

KALW | By Derrell "Sadiq" Davis,
Published February 24, 2026 at 6:00 AM PST
Sadiq hugs his daughter at the San Quentin parenting prom
Photo by SQ Video Department
Sadiq hugs his daughter at the San Quentin parenting prom

Derrell “Sadiq” Davis doesn’t get to see his daughter that often. He’s incarcerated at San Quentin where visits and phone calls are monitored and brief. But one day last year, the prison held a prom for fathers and their daughters. And Sadiq got to spend a day with his daughter, Anaya, that he’ll never forget. He wrote her this letter about it.

This piece was created by student producers in the Uncuffed audio storytelling training program, in partnership with journalists at KALW Public Media. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, independent foundations, and donations from listeners like you. Content is approved by an information officer.

Derrell "Sadiq" Davis
Derrell "Sadiq" Davis is a multimedia journalist. He's a sound-designer and co-producer for Ear Hustle. He is a videographer for San Quentin's video department, and the host of his own TV cooking show called "Cooking with Sadiq." He's also a tour guide who serves as an ambassador to outside visitors who come and visit San Quentin. On the tours, he looks to change the perception of how society views the incarcerated population.
