Go dance it out with Sudan Archives at The Regency Ballroom

KALW | By Margarita Azucar
Published February 17, 2026 at 12:27 PM PST
A portrait of Sudan Archives

The Bay Area is in for a treat with the return of Sudan Archives this Wednesday, February 18. The violinist, vocalist, and producer brings her experimental dance music to the Regency Ballroom in San Francisco in support of her latest album, The BPM on Stones Throw Records. The album, which was inspired by the club sounds of Chicago and Detroit, is Sudan’s most party-starting record. It was produced by the artist herself and she chose to work exclusively with family and close friends.

If you’re a KALW Music listener, you will have heard house-inspired “A Bug’s Life” and the R&B/trap track “Yea Yea Yea” on the airwaves. Sudan Archives (born Brittany Parks) has brought her violin to SF and Oakland before, bringing shows ranging from a sex-positive set featuring Sudan twerking off stage in a prom sash for the release of her 2022 album Natural Brown Prom Queen, to a more modest set opening for Andre3000. As her sound and visuals continue to evolve, be prepared for a high energy, exciting performance!
Margarita Azucar
Catch Margarita Azucar's show Thursday from 10 p.m. to midnight.

See stories by Margarita Azucar