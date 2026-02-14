'Wait Wait' for February 14, 2026: With Not My Job guest Arden Cho

This week's show was recorded in Chicago with guest host Negin Farsad, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Arden Cho and panelists Tom Papa, Paula Poundstone, and Beth Stelling. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Laser Party in Texas; Olympic Cheating Scandal; Romance Advice for this Weekend

Panel Questions

Those Whippersnappers!

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about a news story inspired by a movie, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: KPop Demon Hunters' Arden Cho answers three questions about K-Mart

Arden Cho, star of KPop Demon Hunters, plays our game called, "KPop Demon Hunters, meet K-Mart Bargain Hunters." Three questions about K-Mart.

Panel Questions

Hot Airplane Etiquette Trend; Russia's Pooping Spy Drones

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Who Rescued Ew!; A Double D Cup of Butter; Getting Fancy At McDonald's

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict what will be the big story out of the final week of the Olympics.

Copyright 2026 NPR