Anxiety in SF Chinatown grows over immigration, impact of tariffs

This interview aired in the February 12, 2026 episode of Crosscurrents.

Click the button above to listen.

Next week is the start of the Chinese Lunar New year and it will mark the beginning of the year of the fire horse. The celebration lasts more than two weeks, and for the businesses in San Francisco’s Chinatown, it’s a time to celebrate… and earn money.

But this year’s preparations feels different, and part of that is because a field office of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE sits just a couple of blocks from the northern border of Chinatown, literally casting a shadow over the nation's oldest Chinatown.

While a telephone call last fall between Mayor Daniel Lurie and President Trump stopped the deployment of National Guard troops and stepped up immigration enforcement in city neighborhoods, there are fears that the situation is temporary.

And businesses in Chinatown were especially hard-hit during the COVID pandemic. They're also dealing with tariffs placed on China by Trump, which have made their imported goods more expensive.

Zhe Wu is a reporter with the San Francisco Public Press, who covers Chinatown. Here, Zhe explains what’s pressing most on the minds of SF Chinatown residents as they get ready for one of their biggest holidays.

