A foster dad and a lesson in forgiveness

When Uncuffed producer Rahim Bradshaw was just a kid, he was sent to live with a foster family in rural Okalama. While he secretly enjoyed their comforts, he struggled to trust them. Years later, Rahim reflects on how their unwavering support was the closest thing he had to family.

This piece was created by student producers in the Uncuffed audio storytelling training program, in partnership with journalists at KALW Public Media. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, independent foundations, and donations from listeners like you. Content is approved by an information officer.

