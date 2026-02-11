© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Uncuffed

A foster dad and a lesson in forgiveness

KALW | By Maurice "Rahim" Bradshaw,
Uncuffed
Published February 11, 2026 at 12:51 PM PST

When Uncuffed producer Rahim Bradshaw was just a kid, he was sent to live with a foster family in rural Okalama. While he secretly enjoyed their comforts, he struggled to trust them. Years later, Rahim reflects on how their unwavering support was the closest thing he had to family.

This piece was created by student producers in the Uncuffed audio storytelling training program, in partnership with journalists at KALW Public Media. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, independent foundations, and donations from listeners like you. Content is approved by an information officer.

Uncuffed
Maurice "Rahim" Bradshaw
Maurice "Rahim" Bradshaw is a certified carpenter and an aspiring actor with the Marin Shakespeare Company. He was born in 1980 and raised in Oklahoma, Texas, and California. He is a proud father of six, and grandfather of four. His main goal is to strengthen the communities he helped destroy. For the last decade, he's been striving to be a better version of who he was yesterday.
See stories by Maurice "Rahim" Bradshaw
Uncuffed
Stories from inside California prisons