In prison, the promise of a church offers hope

Uncuffed producer Michael Callahan was a religious person before he got to San Quentin. He felt helpless and full of shame when he arrived at the prison. But, in the first few days he noticed three churches from his cell, and he finally started to feel some hope. He wrote this personal essay about his experience.

This piece was created by student producers in the Uncuffed audio storytelling training program, in partnership with journalists at KALW Public Media. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, independent foundations, and donations from listeners like you. Content is approved by an information officer.

Follow @WeAreUncuffed on Instagram and Facebook