In prison, the promise of a church offers hope

KALW | By Michael Callahan,
Published February 9, 2026 at 6:00 AM PST
Michael Callahan holds up a certificate at the Uncuffed San Quentin 2025 Graduation
KALW / Uncuffed
Uncuffed producer Michael Callahan was a religious person before he got to San Quentin. He felt helpless and full of shame when he arrived at the prison. But, in the first few days he noticed three churches from his cell, and he finally started to feel some hope. He wrote this personal essay about his experience.

This piece was created by student producers in the Uncuffed audio storytelling training program, in partnership with journalists at KALW Public Media. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, independent foundations, and donations from listeners like you. Content is approved by an information officer.

Michael Callahan
Michael Callahan is a husband of 17 years to a beautiful, supportive and faithful wife, and a father to three handsome boys — all of whom live in Southern California. He is dedicated to his recovery, and spreads the message of the realities and dangers of driving under the influence. He serves in the church, and works for San Quentin News as a layout designer and staff writer. His inspiration comes from serving his community and providing a voice for the incarcerated. Early next year, he'll be graduating with an associates degree in Business, Sociology, and Social Sciences.
Stories from inside California prisons