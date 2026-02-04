© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Uncuffed

Uncuffed My Mixtape: The Bare Necessities

KALW | By Jeremy Strain,
Uncuffed
Published February 4, 2026 at 6:00 AM PST
KALW / Uncuffed

The Uncuffed My Mixtape is a selection of our producers' favorite songs. This week, Jeremy Strain talks about "The Bare Necessities" from the Disney movie, The Jungle Book.

This piece was created by student producers in the Uncuffed audio storytelling training program, in partnership with journalists at KALW Public Media. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, independent foundations, and donations from listeners like you. Content is approved by an information officer.

Follow @WeAreUncuffed on Instagram and Facebook 

Learn more, sign up for Uncuffed news, and support the program at www.uncuffed.org
Jeremy Strain
Jeremy Strain has been incarcerated for 18 years and never thought he'd be where he's at today, working with media and pro-social skills in the San Quentin Media Center. The media center has been his utopia, where's experienced growth, impact, strength, confidence, and communication. His experiences in the media center have given Jeremy the education and wisdom to to build his career dreams and goals. Aside from Uncuffed, Jeremy works with Forward This Productions. He has been apart of the rehabilitation remodeling program with Gavin Newsom, custody staff, non-profits, and visitors from all over the world. He lives by the words, "be positive, stay humble, and make impact."
