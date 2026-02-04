© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
A look inside America's first mail-order record club

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 4, 2026 at 8:56 AM PST

To mark the 250th anniversary of the United States, we’re cataloging 25 objects that define the country’s history.

Young People’s Records was a popular mail-order subscription club in the 1940s, ’50s and ’60s.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Smithsonian Folkways director and curator Maureen Loughran about why the music became such a hit, how the record club works, and why it’s important for telling the story of America.

Cover art for Tom Glazer's "Around the World" release, YPR 701. Design and illustrations by Abe Ajay. (Courtesy of the Smithsonian Institution)
Cover art for Tom Glazer's "Around the World" release, YPR 701. Design and illustrations by Abe Ajay. (Courtesy of the Smithsonian Institution)

Here & Now Newsroom