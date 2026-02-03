Singing gave her courage

This story aired in the February 3, 2026 episode of Crosscurrents.

Mahsa Vahdat is an award-winning Iranian singer and composer. Despite selling albums worldwide and performing across Europe, Asia, Africa, and the US, Mahsa’s music doesn’t get airtime at home.

"No, in Iran? Iranian radio? Not at all!" - Mahsa Vahdat

Iran's Cultural Ministry controls who can sing and perform in the country according to Shia Law, that’s been enforced since that 1979 revolution.

Mahsa and her younger sister, Marjan grew up in the aftermath of the Revolution. Despite the restrictions, Mahsa and Marjan both decided to become singers… but the more they sang, the more attention they received. Finally they had to make a choice: obedience or exile.

The following excerpts are from an interview with Mahsa Vahdat, and has been edited for clarity.

On moving to the Bay Area

The reason that I am here is because in my own country, I cannot sing. I am in love with my country, but if I kept the same path in Iran, I would be in a prison maybe. But now I'm here in the Bay Area.

I used to go to the Rose Garden in Berkeley during the sunset. I knew that when it is sunset here, the sun is rising in my country, so I gave a lot of greetings to the sun. Then I made a song with my own lyrics to express my love, “ Vaya Vaya. ”

When you immigrate, you start to learn everything from the beginning. I was like a child in the beginning. But I found ways to adjust. Now I am getting more rooted here. Now when I walk in the streets of Berkeley, I sometimes feel belonging. Still, I sometimes wish I could go back to Iran, too.

On growing up in Iran

When I was ten, my family wanted to leave Iran, because after the Revolution, many Iranians immigrated. But, fortunately, it didn't happen! I was so happy because if I was not in Iran, my connection with music and with poetry would not be like it is today.

Music and piano and singing changed my life. Completely changed my life! I was a very shy person, but music gave me courage.

So I'm happy that I was there, in Iran, even with all of the struggles and challenges.

In the first home that I grew up in, we had a gramophone. My parents had a very good collection of classical Iranian singers, and also regional singers. When I was 5 to 9 years old, I would spend hours and hours sitting there and listening to all their records.

Courtesy of Diaspora Arts Connection Mahsa Vahdat with Ara Dinkjian performing Woven Verses at The Freight.

On the music restrictions after the Revolution

After the revolution, for ten years, the faculty of music was closed. All music shops were closed. All music institutes were closed. There were no musical productions at all.

When my family wanted to buy a piano, it was not possible to go to an ordinary shop and buy it. Fortunately, one of our relatives in the north of Iran wanted to sell his piano. So we went there and we wrapped it in a blanket. We moved the piano by ourselves; there weren’t any professional piano carriers at that time.

On the loosening up of restrictions

Little by little, the Cultural Ministry lifted some of the bans. Now you can find a piano in every music shop. You can even go to concerts – but, of course, with a lot of restrictions. If you want to have a concert, or if you want to sell an album, you first need approval from the Cultural Ministry. And still, women solo voice is banned.

On deciding to be a professional musician

When I decided to be a professional musician, music had a very uncertain future, especially for women in the Islamic Republic of Iran. I ignored all of the Cultural Ministry’s restrictions. It was so risky!

I could not have public concerts, but I had students. Then I had my concerts outside of Iran. But that became problematic for the authority and they started to harass me.

My younger sister, Marjan, is also a singer. Together we made a YouTube video where we sang on the roof of our home. We didn't cover our hair. In Iran, the hijab is obligatory. So that made the authorities very angry. We were interrogated. We were punished by the Revolutionary court. Whatever we did, it was problematic for them because we were not obedient women.

On why she continued singing

Marjan and I are in love with singing! Singing is essential for us. It’s like breathing. We can not stop.

Sometimes I would tire of all the pressures from the Cultural Ministry. But when I felt a little weak, Marjan would lift me up, and vice versa. We were like two birds that wanted to fly high with our singing. It was singing and music that gave us courage.

I bring my vulnerability, my fragility, my strength to the music. I feel that I can express myself, my true self, with music. Sometimes in this world you have to behave, but music is the zone that I never behave! I am completely myself.

This music path has been a struggle – constant struggle! – but at the same time, I found my true home in music.

You can learn more about Mahsa Vahdat on her website: mahsavahdat.net

This story was originally produced for Audio Flux. You can listen to this three-minute story, which features one of Vahdat’s inspirations, the poet Forough Farrokhzad, here.

