Story Time Under the Baobab Tree

KALW | By Emmanuel Nado
Published February 2, 2026 at 11:47 AM PST
A banner for the new Africamix feature, PAIVAPO! “Under The Baobab Tree"

PAIVAPO! “Under The Baobab Tree"

A new feature of Africamix

Get ready to journey to the heart of Africa! Join us every other Saturday beginning this February 7 at 7:45pm on Africamix for Paivapo! ’Under the Baobab Tree', where we bring you enchanting African folktales and timeless wisdom. Our griotte is Zimbabwe native and Bay Area resident, Piwai WekuHarare.

Hear Tales from the Motherland. Tales of Wit and Wonder.

Click above to listen to a preview of what's to come!
Emmanuel Nado
Emmanuel Nado is at the forefront of promoting African music and culture in the San Francisco Bay Area. He is from Cote d’Ivoire in West Africa, a country which for many years has been the crossroad of African popular music. As a journalist, promoter and radio producer, Nado is an active force in the African music scene in the U.S. In the early '90s, his published articles on African music and the artists were eye openers to many Bay Area African music aficionados.
