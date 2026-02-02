Story Time Under the Baobab Tree

PAIVAPO! “Under The Baobab Tree"

A new feature of Africamix

Get ready to journey to the heart of Africa! Join us every other Saturday beginning this February 7 at 7:45pm on Africamix for Paivapo! ’Under the Baobab Tree', where we bring you enchanting African folktales and timeless wisdom. Our griotte is Zimbabwe native and Bay Area resident, Piwai WekuHarare.

Hear Tales from the Motherland. Tales of Wit and Wonder.

Click above to listen to a preview of what's to come!