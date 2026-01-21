Why I named my son after my long lost best friend

When Michael Callahan thinks back to his childhood, some of his favorite memories are from the time he spent with his best friend, Isaac. They lost touch when Michael moved away, but he never forgot about Isaac and his family’s kindness. Uncuffed producer Fonuamana Fuahala interviewed Michael about how he still honors his friend, decades later.

This piece was created by student producers in the Uncuffed audio storytelling training program, in partnership with journalists at KALW Public Media. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, independent foundations, and donations from listeners like you. Content is approved by an information officer.

