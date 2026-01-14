My Mixtape: "Son's Gonna Rise," by Citizen Cope

The day her daughter was born, Haena Worthing, a producer at the California Institution for Women, could not wait to meet the newborn. She had a playlist, just for the brith. When her daughter arrived, she realized she had found her home. That memory is what inspires her to get back home again.

This piece was created by student producers in the Uncuffed audio storytelling training program, in partnership with journalists at KALW Public Media. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, independent foundations, and donations from listeners like you. Content is approved by an information officer.

