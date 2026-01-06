© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Uncuffed

Loving my father after learning the truth

KALW | By Jorge Lopez,
Joshua Moses HellonUncuffed
Published January 6, 2026 at 6:00 AM PST
KALW / Uncuffed
Joshua Hellon shares the story about his relationship with his father with Uncuffed producer Jorge Lopez.

Joshua Hellon had a tough childhood, but he knew one thing for certain: he loved his dad. One day, he learned an awful truth, and it sent him on a long downward spiral. Many years later, Joshua had the opportunity to reevaluate his anger, and define for himself what family really means. Uncuffed producer Jorge Lopez spoke to Joshua at San Quentin Rehabilitation Center.

This piece was created by student producers in the Uncuffed audio storytelling training program, in partnership with journalists at KALW Public Media. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, independent foundations, and donations from listeners like you. Content is approved by an information officer.

Jorge Lopez
Jorge Lopez hails from Sacramento, California, the city that lights the beam! He holds an associates degree in Social and Behavioral Sciences from Palo Verde Community College. He works as a youth offender mentor helping youth navigate the prison system, while encouraging rehabilitation. He also volunteers his time as a San Quentin tour guide, as well a puppy raiser for Canine Companions.
Joshua Moses Hellon
Joshua Moses Hellon is a veteran and a facilitator of several groups empowering change. He is an accomplished mediator focused on conflict resolution. He's passionate about fostering change and sending assets back into the community. He holds the belief that the fabric of our community as a whole is stronger when restoration is the focus for all.
