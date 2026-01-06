Loving my father after learning the truth

Joshua Hellon had a tough childhood, but he knew one thing for certain: he loved his dad. One day, he learned an awful truth, and it sent him on a long downward spiral. Many years later, Joshua had the opportunity to reevaluate his anger, and define for himself what family really means. Uncuffed producer Jorge Lopez spoke to Joshua at San Quentin Rehabilitation Center.

This piece was created by student producers in the Uncuffed audio storytelling training program, in partnership with journalists at KALW Public Media. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, independent foundations, and donations from listeners like you. Content is approved by an information officer.

