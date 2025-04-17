Here are some cheaper alternatives to dyeing eggs this Easter

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

All right. Want to show off how rich you are without actually saying how rich you are? How about dyeing some actual eggs for Easter?

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Yes. We're calling it quiet luxury.

MARTÍNEZ: (Laughter).

MARTIN: The Consumer Price Index found the average price of a dozen eggs was more than $6 last month - a new record. So for anybody looking for a cheaper alternative, we asked Lis Engelhart with Good Housekeeping what could be dyed instead.

LIS ENGELHART: One of our favorites is actually potatoes.

MARTÍNEZ: Potatoes - egg-cellent. Engelhart says some are surprisingly easy to dye.

ENGELHART: We tried dying baby yellow potatoes, which are about the size and shape of a small egg, and those do take food coloring pretty well.

MARTIN: They're also pretty cheap, and afterwards, you can turn them into colorful home fries. Another edible alternative is marshmallows.

ENGELHART: You can just mix a few drops of food coloring with cold water and dip the marshmallow right in the mixture. It soaks up the color instantly, so this would be great for younger children who might have a shorter attention span when crafting.

MARTÍNEZ: And maybe not as - quite as nutritious as eggs or potatoes. But I guess to each their own, right?

MARTIN: Right.

MARTÍNEZ: Right.

MARTIN: And here's another idea. Lexi Harrison of the recipe website Crowded Kitchen is not even a fan of hard-boiled eggs, so she came up with peanut butter eggs.

LEXI HARRISON: I thought it would be cool, and also just easy, to shape them like actual eggs and dip them in melted white chocolate, which you can color with any color and make them look like actual dyed Easter eggs.

MARTÍNEZ: Harrison says she made peanut butter eggs that look a lot like real robins' eggs, with speckled blue shells that are almost too pretty to eat.

MARTIN: Yeah. And if you really go wild with a dye and you can't quite bring yourself to eat your artistic creation, Engelhart from Good Housekeeping says another option could be in your backyard or on the street.

ENGELHART: If you're looking for a last-minute idea, smooth rocks are a great base for paint.

MARTÍNEZ: And rocks are free. So just don't let the kids try to eat them.

MARTIN: Yeah, I'm not doing that. A, are you into Easter eggs?

MARTÍNEZ: No, absolutely not. Won't paint them. I remember when I came home one day from the first grade, I was gathering eggs from the fridge to get ready to paint them. And my immigrant grandparents looked at me like I had gone crazy because they said, this is food. They're not toys.

MARTIN: (Laughter).

MARTÍNEZ: Don't paint our food.

MARTIN: OK, but you're - you can do this now. It's OK.

MARTÍNEZ: I know.

MARTIN: I know.

MARTÍNEZ: Those lessons last a long time.

MARTIN: But you're still saving for some sneakers. I get it.

MARTÍNEZ: Yeah, that's it.

MARTIN: I get it.

MARTÍNEZ: That's it.

