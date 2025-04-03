Celebrating the Mission with San Francisco's first Latino Poet Laureate

This conversation aired in the April 3, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

April is National Poetry Month, and to celebrate in proper style we have been exploring San Francisco State’s Poetry Center’s amazing archives.

Josiah Luis Alderete is the host of KALW’s series, Bay Poets. And he has dug up audio of San Francisco poets that have had a deep and lasting impact on shaping this city’s literary landscape.

Today, we hear Alejandro Murgia reading an excerpt from his poem “O California” which he performed at the Poetry Center at SF State on October 25th 1978.

You can watch Alejandro's reading as part of the Poetry Center Digital Archive here!