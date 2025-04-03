© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents

Celebrating the Mission with San Francisco's first Latino Poet Laureate

KALW | By Josiah Luis Alderete,
Sunni Khalid
Published April 3, 2025 at 6:00 AM PDT
Alejandro Murguía, reading an excerpt from his poem “O California” which he performed at the Poetry Center at SF State on October 25th 1978.
Courtesy of SF Poetry Archives
This conversation aired in the April 3, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

Click the button above to listen!

April is National Poetry Month, and to celebrate in proper style we have been exploring San Francisco State’s Poetry Center’s amazing archives.

Josiah Luis Alderete is the host of KALW’s series, Bay Poets. And he has dug up audio of San Francisco poets that have had a deep and lasting impact on shaping this city’s literary landscape.

Today, we hear Alejandro Murgia reading an excerpt from his poem “O California” which he performed at the Poetry Center at SF State on October 25th 1978.

You can watch Alejandro's reading as part of the Poetry Center Digital Archive here!
Crosscurrents
Josiah Luis Alderete
Host of Bay Poets
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
