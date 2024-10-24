Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents
KALW's Open mic night presents: 'Wake' by Robbie Fitzsimmons
On the final Friday of every month is KALW’s open mic at 220 Montgomery, our live event space. It’s for poets, musicians, storytellers and anybody with something to say.
Today, we bring you the original song that was awarded ‘best performance’ from the last open mic. Here is Robbie Fitzsimmon’s with his song, “Wake.”