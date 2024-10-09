Book It: Returning to our wild roots in modern life
This interview aired on the October 9th, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.
Click the play button above to listen!
Today, KALW’s Angie Coiro brings us a new episode of Book It, with her guest, Jessica Carew Kraft. Jessica lived a common Silicon Valley life: indoors, tech-focused, in service of power to the detriment of her family time. She turned that all away to examine life in keeping with nature: eating what the day provided – including road-kill - and building what she needed for a non-urban life.
In her book, Why We Need To Be Wild: One Woman’s Quest For Ancient Human Answers to 21st-Century Questions, she warns that, if you want to follow that path, don’t expect to do it overnight.
A note: This conversation makes a brief reference to suicide. If you or someone you know may be considering suicide or is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.