From the wilderness to the generic drug market, check out these new podcasts
Summer is sunsetting but dawn has arrived for several podcasts across public media. The NPR One team gathered a list of new releases to cozy up and listen to this fall.
The podcast episode descriptions below are from podcast webpages and have been edited for brevity and clarity.
Tacos of Texas - KUT & KUTX Studios — Podcasts
Imperfect Paradise - LAist (New Season)
Health Wanted with Laurel Bristow - WABE
Terrestrials from Radiolab for Kids - WNYC
Question Everything with Brian Reed - KCRW
NPR's Jessica Green and Jack Mitchell curated and produced this piece.
Copyright 2024 NPR