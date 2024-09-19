What the SAVE act means for funding the government

An October 1st government shutdown is looming over Congress after members of the House of Representatives voted down a key funding bill. Within that bill lies a controversial piece of legislation, backed by former president Donald Trump.

It’s called the SAVE Act, or Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act. And if it seems like common sense, that’s because it’s already a federal law.

Despite this, House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana, is an outspoken supporter of the bill.

What isthe SAVE Act? Andhow are Republicansusing it tocapitalizeon fears about the country’s election integrity?

