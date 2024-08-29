The News Roundup - Domestic

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz have wrapped a two-day campaign swing through Georgia. They also gave their first major TV interview.

In other Georgia news, Democrats sued on Monday to block recent rules adopted by state’s election board allowing it to investigate election results.

It’s been an eventful week for Donald Trump. Special Counsel Jack Smith filed a revised criminal indictment against the real estate mogul this week. The former president’s campaign is also under fire for breaking protocol at Arlington National Cemetery.

And Trump’s presidential transition team now has two new honorary co-chairs, ex-Democrats Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard.

We cover the most important stories from around the country in the domestic hour of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5