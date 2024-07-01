Tiny Desk Premiere: Silvia Pérez Cruz

Spanish singer Silvia Pérez Cruz grew up in the cradle of magnificent extremes. Her hometown Palafrugell on the Costa Brava of the Mediterranean sea is renowned as much for its stunning turquoise waters and dazzling summer sun as it is for biting bitter winds and unforgiving winter nights.

Amidst that chaos her songs were born: brilliantly distinct little capsules of human experience. Whether singing about joy, pain, grief or curiosity, that duality between sunshine and gray skies is present in her work.

“Yo soy inescrutable (I am inscrutable),” she cries on “Salir distinto.” Her emotive, jazz-tinged voice and ’54 acoustic guitar (she picked it up at a vintage shop some years ago in New York) transcends time and physical space. “Yo prefiero el desastre / Y escucharte sin perjuicio (I prefer disaster / And to listen to you without prejudice),” she coos. And in this moment, she’s impossible to turn away from — a vessel for eons of melancholic Mediterranean secrets at the Tiny Desk.

SET LIST

“Salir distinto”

“La flor”

“Man of the Trees”

“Mañana”



MUSICIANS

Sílvia Pérez Cruz: vocals, guitar

Marta Roma Tort: cello

Agapit Llibori Albero Tapias: double bass



TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Anamaria Sayre

Director: Joshua Bryant

Audio Technical Director: Hannah Gluvna

Editor: James Hughes

Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame, Sofia Seidel

Audio Engineer: Josephine Nyounai

Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Production Assistant: Elle Mannion

Photographer: Alanté Serene

Tiny Desk Team: Maia Stern, Ashley Pointer, Hazel Cills

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson

VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

Copyright 2024 NPR