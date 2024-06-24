© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Supreme Court ruling on gun rights

WAMU 88.5 | By Michael Falero
Published June 24, 2024 at 8:21 AM PDT
A SIG Sauer P365 pistol is seen at the Sig Sauer display at the Association of the U.S. Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting's exposition hall (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
The U.S. Supreme Court released a closely watched Second Amendment case on Friday, called “United States v. Rahimi.”

At issue was whether the federal government can ban people under restraining orders for domestic violence from possessing a gun. In an 8-to-1 decision, the Court said yes, the government can ban people from possessing guns under those circumstances. 

We analyze what the Court said in Rahimi. We also look at how this case connects to another Supreme Court gun rights decision that redefined the standard for laws that restrict gun ownership.

