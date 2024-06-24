Supreme Court ruling on gun rights

The U.S. Supreme Court released a closely watched Second Amendment case on Friday, called “United States v. Rahimi.”

At issue was whether the federal government can ban people under restraining orders for domestic violence from possessing a gun. In an 8-to-1 decision, the Court said yes, the government can ban people from possessing guns under those circumstances.

We analyze what the Court said in Rahimi. We also look at how this case connects to another Supreme Court gun rights decision that redefined the standard for laws that restrict gun ownership.

