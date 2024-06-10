'Backspot,' queer romance, and the realities of cheer

The teen cheerleading movie was a cliche of the early 2000s.The cheerleader trope was so familiar that it was lampooned in the satirical, “Not Another Teen Movie.”

Fast forward two decades to 2024: high school cheer is back in a new film.

“Backspot,” in theaters and streaming now, has all the competitive spirit, drama – and injury – you might expect.The movie also has queer romance, and two women of color as leads.

We talk about the film.

