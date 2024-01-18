The News Roundup - International

Pakistancarried out deadly strikes against targets inside Iran, retaliating for attacks by Iran earlier this week that followed similar attacks in Iraq and Syria. The tit-for-tat exchanges appear to have targeted separatist militants on either side of the border Iran-Pakistan border. Pakistan has recalled their ambassador from Tehran.

Israeli officials are disagreeing over the way forward in Gaza. One faction wants to put more pressure on Hamas by ramping up military efforts. The other wants to prioritize the safety of Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

Lai Ching-te, Taiwan’s vice president, and the candidate put forward by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, won the presidential election in Taiwan last weekend. All eyes have been on China to see how the superpower would react, but officials have stayed largely muted on the subject, claiming the result wouldn’t affect much.

We cover the most important stories from around the world in the international hour of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5