The News Roundup - International

Israeli military strikes on the Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City continued this week, as they focus in on what the IDFclaim are Hamas operation centers in medical facilities. Palestinians working in Gaza’s main hospital are burying their dead in a mass grave.

US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met for the first time in a year at a summit in San Francisco. The two leaders spent time together as after many months of tensions between the two nations.

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak fired controversial home secretary this week and brought in former Prime Minister David Cameron as foreign minister.

We cover the most important stories from around the globe in the international hour of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5