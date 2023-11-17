The News Roundup - Domestic

It’s been a busy week for the GOP in Congress. Lawmakers managed to avoid another government shutdown. House Speaker Mike Johnson’s grace period in his new role seems to be over. Some 19 House Republicans didn’t vote for the bill, putting the Louisiana representative on notice that he may not always be able to count on them when it comes time to vote.

New polling indicates that there’s a significant gap in politician rhetoric and public sentiment on Israel’s war on Gaza. A growing number of Americans believe that the IDF has gone too far and hurt too many innocents in its efforts to fight Hamas.

After several scandals have dimmed the institution’s reputation in the eyes of the public, the Supreme Court has adopted its first code of ethics. However, analysts are skeptical if it will make much of a difference.

We cover the most important stories from around the country in the domestic hour of the News Roundup.

