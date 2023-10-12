Michael Kosta, Desus Nice, Leslie Jones among new guest hosts for 'The Daily Show'

Correspondent Michael Kosta will be the first guest host as The Daily Show returns to new episodes on Monday.

His week of shows kicks off a long schedule of temporary hosts stretching to the end of November, including former Showtime late-night host Desus Nice, radio host Charlamagne tha God, comic Michelle Wolf, past guest hosts Sarah Silverman and Leslie Jones, and a "takeover" by the news team, featuring correspondents Dulcé Sloane and Ronny Chieng.

One correspondent and guest host who won't be returning is Roy Wood Jr., who told NPR in an exclusive interview last week he would not be coming back to the program when it resumes new episodes.

Also missing from the list is Hasan Minhaj, another former correspondent who guest hosted the show in February and was reported to be a front runner for the permanent job. But the trade magazine Variety reported Comedy Central "is going back to square one" in its search for a permanent host after the New Yorker published a story saying Minhaj may have fabricated and exaggerated autobiographical stories in his standup specials.

Chelsea Handler, another former guest host rumored to be in the running for the permanent job, is also not on the new list of guest hosts.

The Daily Show is the last major late night TV talk show to resume production after a months-long shutdown caused by strikes from Hollywood writers' and actors' guilds. The program has been looking for a permanent host since Trevor Noah left the show late last year, but the disruptions caused by the strikes have likely delayed that process.

Comedy Central also announced the show will have guest hosts for the remainder of 2023. This lines up with earlier news that they plan to have a permanent host take over the program next year.

Here are the dates for the guest hosts:

Week of Oct. 16: Michael Kosta

Week of Oct. 23: Desus Nice

Week of Oct. 30: Charlamagne tha God

Week of Nov. 6: Sarah Silverman

Week of Nov. 13: Leslie Jones

Week of Nov. 20: The Daily Show News Team Takeover, featuring Dulcé Sloan, Ronny Chieng and more

Week of Nov. 27: Michelle Wolf

