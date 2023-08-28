Two years after the U.S. left, what's happening in Afghanistan?

On Aug. 30, 2021, the U.S. completed its full withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, bringing the 20-year-long war to an end.

Two weeks earlier, on Aug. 15, with fewer troops to block their path, the Taliban took over Kabul.

Since then, the Taliban has controlled Afghanistan. Girls are now banned from attending school past sixth grade. Independent media, including newspapers and radio stations, have been shut down. Protestors, journalists, and activists are being arrested.

How do we look back on the U.S. war in Afghanistan? What’s happening in the country now?

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5