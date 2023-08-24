© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trump is expected to turn himself in to a jail in Georgia today

By Stephen Fowler
Published August 24, 2023 at 1:42 PM PDT

Former President Donald Trump is set to turn himself in to Georgia authorities following his indictment there on racketeering charges.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Stephen Fowler
Stephen Fowler is the Producer/Back-Up Host for All Things Considered and a creative storyteller hailing from McDonough, Georgia. He graduated from Emory University with a degree in Interdisciplinary Studies. The program combined the best parts of journalism, marketing, digital media and music into a thesis on the rise of the internet rapper via the intersectionality of social media and hip-hop. He served as the first-ever Executive Digital Editor of The Emory Wheel, where he helped lead the paper into a modern digital era.
See stories by Stephen Fowler