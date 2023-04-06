© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tennessee Republicans are trying to expel 3 Democrats from the state legislature

WAMU 88.5
Published April 6, 2023 at 6:27 AM PDT
Tennessee state representives enter the house chamber ahead of session as protesters chant demanding action for gun reform laws in the state at the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Tennessee.
Tennessee state representives enter the house chamber ahead of session as protesters chant demanding action for gun reform laws in the state at the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Tennessee.

This week, 1A is in Birmingham, Alabama.

But we start this hour in the state to the north of us – and some extraordinary scenes that are playing out in Tennessee’s capital.

Protests are ongoing in Nashville after three children and three adults were killed in a school shooting last week.

On Monday, more than a thousand local students walked out of their schools and marched to the state Capitol to call for stronger gun laws.

Now, Republicans are moving to expel three Democratic lawmakers who joined protests. Tennessee House Speaker, RepublicanCameron Sexton says the behavior of thethree law makerswassoegregious – that they deserve to be thrown out. 

We talk about what

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5