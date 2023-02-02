The News Roundup - Domestic

Hundreds of mourners gathered in Memphis on Wednesday to remember Tyre Nichols. The 29-year-old died days after he was beaten by five Memphis police officers, who were later arrested and charged with his murder.

Vice President Kamala Harrisattended Nichols’funeral service.Reverend Al Sharpton delivered his eulogy.

And at least 9 people are dead and more than 300,000 homes lost power in Texas after a powerful ice storm swept through the state. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates yet again, its eighth increase in less than a year. And a Motown legend dies at the age of 81.

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5