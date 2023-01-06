The News Roundup – Domestic

California Rep. Kevin McCarthy has had better weeks. The Republican expected to get his party’s nod to become speaker of the House this week as the new representatives were supposed to be sworn in. However, a holdout wing of the GOP has stalled McCarthy’s ascent. McCarthy has been unable to win the absolute majority of votes required to become House speaker for days.

Damar Hamlin’s health is reportedly improving despite being in critical condition. The Buffalo Bill was hospitalized following a tackle in his team’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday.

President Joe Biden said Thursday that his administration would work to crack down on border crossings, turning away Cubans, Haitians, and Nicaraguans. The former senator is expected to visit the southern border in the near future.

We cover the most important stories from around the country on the domestic portion of the News Roundup.

