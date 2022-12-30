© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

All Things Considered reflects on its favorite stories and voices of 2022

By Kat Lonsdorf,
William TroopAilsa ChangAri Shapiro
Published December 30, 2022 at 1:47 PM PST

All Things Considered staff reflect on the stories and voices from the show that moved them in 2022.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Kat Lonsdorf
See stories by Kat Lonsdorf
William Troop
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.