Donald Trump's double trouble

Published August 29, 2022 at 5:57 AM PDT
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas, Texas.
Attorney General Merrick Garland may need to decide whether to file criminal charges against a former president. And he may need to make the decision twice.

The Justice Department is looking into Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

But Friday – we learned more about a second investigation, into classified documents he withheld from investigators and kept at his home.

We’ve seen the search warrant. And on Friday – we got a heavily redacted version of the affidavit.

What’s next for investigators? And with the midterms around the corner – and the 2024 presidential race looming after that – what would it mean to charge a former president?

