Elon Musk, Twitter, and free speech

Talk, it’s been said, is cheap. Tweets can cost you a fortune.

Elon Musk – as you’ve no doubt heard – has bought out Twitter for $45. 5 billion.

Twitter isabusiness. But it wields enormous global power and is at the heart ofheatedconversationssurroundingfree speech and so-called “cancel culture.”

Musk has big plans for the platform. But does it all mean for you,and those concerned about the level of public trust in the media?

We talk to Vivian Schiller – who was head of news at Twitter. She also ran NPR for three years. She’s now executive director at Aspen Digital –apart of the Aspen Institute that is focused onmedia, tech and cybersecurity.

