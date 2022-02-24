Russian military blasts are felt in the Ukrainian strategic port city of Odesa

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Russia has invaded Ukraine. Residents of Kyiv and other cities woke this morning to the sound of shelling and air raid sirens. Russian tanks have rolled into the country from Belarus. The Ukrainian government has declared martial law and says it will mobilize citizens to fight Russian soldiers if need be. Missile strikes were reported in the capital city, as well as in the city of Kharkiv, near the Russian border, and the southern port city of Odessa, which is where we find NPR's Frank Langfitt. He's been reporting from around there for the last couple of days. Frank, good morning.

FRANK LANGFITT, BYLINE: Good morning, Rachel.

MARTIN: Walk us through what happened this morning in Odessa.

LANGFITT: Yeah. I mean, just after President Putin declared war - about 5 o'clock local time - and 10 minutes later, we started (inaudible) explosions, which shook the hotel. These were clearly missile strikes. It's no surprise because Odessa - it's a strategic port. There's a naval base in Odessa, and this is what it sounded like.

(SOUNDBITE OF EXPLOSION)

LANGFITT: And then jets were roaring overhead. You can hear those.

(SOUNDBITE OF JETS FLYING)

LANGFITT: And then, Rachel, just more missile strikes. Now, most people in the hotel where I was staying - some of them actually slept through this, remarkably. But there's a father I ran into in the hallways. His name is Constantine (ph). He's a lawyer. He was trying to get his family out. And this is what he said as we stood, before dawn, and he was there packing his vehicle.

CONSTANTINE: I am scared.

LANGFITT: Yeah.

CONSTANTINE: I am very scared. I am scared for my baby. And the people don't know what do.

LANGFITT: And so, as he was saying there, people don't know what to do. He headed up north, as did we, out of the city because of the airstrikes. And he's going to be driving hundreds of miles today, west to the city of Lviv, which is near the Polish border, and then be able to settle in there, a place much safer.

MARTIN: What do we know about the damage so far?

LANGFITT: I think it's considerable. But I think what's really striking is the Russian military has come in from three different directions. It is pushing into the Kyiv region, according to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry. So it's rolling along, apparently. In the Odessa region, there's a strike on a military base. They killed 18 people, according to the regional (inaudible) there. And there were also additional missile strikes in other strategic ports - Mykolaiv and Kherson - both of them in the Black Sea area.

MARTIN: I mean, Ukrainians have been living under the threat of this for so long now. Even so, it must be a shock.

LANGFITT: I think it was. I mean, it was really striking last night in Odessa, as I was - it was lovely, quiet night, and I went out to dinner and wanted to stroll around, but I was tired and headed back. But it's just a normal night in Odessa, and it is like flipping a switch when this happens. And so a lot of people didn't think it would, even though there have been lots of threats. And so as we made our way north, we just saw more and more people driving north - long lines at gas stations. I was in a gas station trying to get some food and ran into a guy named Sergey (ph), who had jumped on his motorcycle and headed north to try to find a place for him to live and his parents. And this is what he said.

SERGEY: So I left my parents behind, but they will be coming after me when - you know, when I settle everything down, when we know where to go.

MARTIN: And you can imagine...

LANGFITT: And...

MARTIN: ...All different versions of him - you know, people trying to leave.

LANGFITT: Yes.

MARTIN: So, Frank...

LANGFITT: Tens of thousands.

MARTIN: Tens of thousands.

LANGFITT: Yeah.

MARTIN: You spent a lot of time in the capital city. What is the sense in political and intelligence circles about Putin's ultimate objective here?

LANGFITT: Well, I think that, you know, Putin has said Russia doesn't want to occupy Ukraine. Of course, he also said for months he didn't want to invade. Either way, it is a huge country - 41 million people. The widespread thought is what he really wants to do here is change the regime or change the politics of the regime, even if it could involve killing political leaders. And the reason is, Ukraine shares this huge border with Russia. Ukraine has been drifting west towards NATO and the European Union for many years. And people think Putin really wants to stop this and use his army to redraw the geopolitical map of Europe, that after the collapse of the Soviet Union was very (inaudible) to Russia. And many of these countries, Ukraine among them, have tilted away from Russia and towards democratic countries in Europe and, of course, ultimately, the U.S.

MARTIN: NPR's Frank Langfitt reporting from Ukraine near the port city of Odessa. Frank, thank you.

LANGFITT: Good to talk, Rachel. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.