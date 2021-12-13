Jane Goodall Wants You To Remain Hopeful

If you aren’t feeling completely optimistic lately, that’s understandable.

We’re almost two years into a global pandemic, political divisions in the U.S. run deep, and we’re seeing the devastating effects of the failure to address climate change.

For Jane Goodall, the last point is to be expected. She’s best known for her groundbreaking work studying chimpanzees in the wild, so she learned years ago about the ecological threats we face today.

Goodall has dedicated much of her life to environmental activism. For someone who has spent 60 years, it’s worth noting that she’s hopeful.

We talk to her about her new book, “The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide For Trying Times,” what fuels her optimism and how the next generation can follow in her footsteps.

