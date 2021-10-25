© 2021 KALW
Northern California suffers through flooding and mud flows after historic storm

KQED | By Noel King,
Annelise Finney
Published October 25, 2021 at 6:06 AM PDT

Record rainfall and high winds have caused flooding, power outages and evacuations across California's Bay Area. This comes as the state has been grappling with a two-year drought.

