Soccer Team From Moldova Defeats Hard-To-Beat Real Madrid

When you think of all-time great soccer clubs, few come close to Real Madrid. And it's tough to beat them in their home stadium. But a team from Moldova didn't get that memo.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED SPORTSCASTER: In the 90th minute, the goal of Sheriff's history.

MARTINEZ: The last-minute winner from the team, Sheriff Tiraspo, happened in the Champions League. Now some perspective - Sheriff Tiraspo's squad has been valued at $14 million - Real Madrid, meanwhile, $872 million.

