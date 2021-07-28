Almanac - Wednesday 7/28/21

Today is Wednesday, the 28th of July, 2021

July 28 is the 209th day of the year

156 days remain until the end of the year.

56 days until autumn begins

The sun rose in San Francisco at 6:10:29 am

and the sun sets tonight at 8:21:21 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 10 minutes of daylight Today

Solar noon will be at 1:15:55 pm

The first high tide was at 1:57 am at 5.46 feet

The first low tide will be at 8:37 am at zero point one-seven feet

The next high tide at 3:27 pm at 5.45 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach in San Francisco will be at 9:21 pm at 2.23 feet

The Moon is 78.1% visible

a Waning Gibbous

Last Quarter Moon in 4 days on Saturday the 31th of July of 2021 at 6:16 am

Today is…

Earth Overshoot Day

International Tiger Day

National Cheese Sacrifice Purchase Day

National Chicken Wing Day

National Chili Dog Day

National Intern Day

National Lasagna Day

National Lipstick Day

Rain Day

Today is also…

Day of Commemoration of the Great Upheaval in Canada

Fiestas Patrias, celebrates the independence of Peru from Spain by General José de San Martín in 1821.

Liberation Day in San Marino

Ólavsøka Eve on the Faroe Islands

World Hepatitis Day

On this day in history…

1866 – At the age of 18, Vinnie Ream becomes the first and youngest female artist to receive a commission from the United States government for a statue (of Abraham Lincoln).

1868 – The 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution is certified, establishing African American citizenship and guaranteeing due process of law.

1896 – The city of Miami, Florida is incorporated.

1915 – The United States begins a 19-year occupation of Haiti.

1917 – The Silent Parade takes place in New York City, in protest against murders, lynchings, and other violence directed towards African Americans.

1932 – U.S. President Herbert Hoover orders the United States Army to forcibly evict the "Bonus Army" of World War I veterans gathered in Washington, D.C.

1945 – A U.S. Army B-25 bomber crashes into the 79th floor of the Empire State Building killing 14 and injuring 26.

1965 – Vietnam War: U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson announces his order to increase the number of United States troops in South Vietnam from 75,000 to 125,000.

1973 – Summer Jam at Watkins Glen: Nearly 600,000 people attend a rock festival at the Watkins Glen International Raceway.

1996 – The remains of a prehistoric man are discovered near Kennewick, Washington. Such remains will be known as the Kennewick Man.

Somerset County, Pennsylvania, are rescued after 77 hours underground.

2005 – The Provisional Irish Republican Army calls an end to its thirty-year-long armed campaign against British rule in Northern Ireland.

2018 – Australian Wendy Tuck becomes the first woman skipper to win the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1804 – Ludwig Feuerbach, German anthropologist and philosopher (d. 1872)

1866 – Beatrix Potter, English children's book writer and illustrator (d. 1943)

1879 – Lucy Burns, American activist, co-founded the National Woman's Party (d. 1966)

1887 – Marcel Duchamp, French-American painter and sculptor (d. 1968)

1901 – Rudy Vallée, American actor, singer, and saxophonist (d. 1986)

1902 – Sir Karl Popper, Austrian-English philosopher and academic (d. 1994)

1907 – Earl Tupper, American inventor and businessman, founded Tupperware Brands (d. 1983)

1909 – Malcolm Lowry, English novelist and poet (d. 1957)

1915 – Frankie Yankovic, American polka musician (d. 1998)

1929 – Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, American journalist and socialite, 37th First Lady of the United States (d. 1994)

1938 – Alberto Fujimori, Peruvian engineer, academic, and politician, 90th President of Peru

1940 – Philip Proctor, American voice actor and screenwriter

1941 – Riccardo Muti, Italian conductor and educator

1943 – Mike Bloomfield, American guitarist and songwriter (d. 1981)

1945 – Jim Davis, American cartoonist, created Garfield

1947 – Sally Struthers, American actress

1949 – Vida Blue, American baseball player and sportscaster

1954 – Hugo Chávez, Venezuelan colonel and politician, President of Venezuela (d. 2013)

1990 – Soulja Boy, American rapper, producer, and actor

