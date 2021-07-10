Fresh Air Weekend: Author Ashely C. Ford; Flight Attendant/Novelist T.J. Newman

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

In 'Somebody's Daughter' Ashley C. Ford Confronts The Crimes Of Her Father: For many years, Ford didn't know why her dad was in prison. As a teenager, she was shocked to learn he'd been convicted of rape. "With rape, there's no mistake about the intention to harm," she says.

Sarah Vaughan's Magnificent Voice Reigns In 'Live At The Berlin Philharmonie': Vaughan combined an operatic sense of drama and vocal control with an improviser's risk-taking. A newly released 1969 concert recording is an ambitious showcase of her pop and classical sensibilities.

Fasten Your Seat Belts, Flight Attendant-Turned-Novelist Shares Stories From The Sky: During her 10 years as a flight attendant, T.J. Newman became an expert in guessing drink orders and calming unruly passengers. She drew on those experiences to write the hijack thriller Falling.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

