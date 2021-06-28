The last few years were a divisive period in America. The 2020 election got ugly. America’s international reputation took a hit because of its COVID-19 response. Things haven’t been easy.

But in the ’80s, a young scouser was in Liverpool, dreaming of one day living in the U.S. He’s made that dream a reality. Roger Bennet is now a naturalized American citizen. His new book, “Reborn in the USA,” is a love letter to his chosen country.

We talk with the co-host of the popular “Men in Blazers” show about what drew him to the land of the free and what he thinks about the America he lives in today.

