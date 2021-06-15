You probably know Ilana Glazer from Comedy Central’s “Broad City,” which she co-created and co-starred in alongside Abbi Jacobson.

Now, she’s out with a new project for the big screen — A24’s “False Positive” — and it’s no laughing matter.

The horror film puts a contemporary spin on “Rosemary’s Baby,” shining a light on the terror of pregnancy.

From Entertainment Weekly:

“[The blood] was so gross and so bad for your skin,” Glazer, 33, tells EW. “It was a real horror experience to shoot [False Positive].” That had as much to do with her character’s traumatic arc as the icky red corn syrup. The film tells the story of Lucy (Glazer) and her partner Adrian (Justin Theroux), who, on a quest to become pregnant, end up working with a fertility specialist, Dr. Hindle (Pierce Brosnan). As Lucy’s belly grows, so do her suspicions that not all is as it seems at Dr. Hindle’s disquieting clinic. “It’s about how the patriarchy is expressed through medicine,” says Glazer, who EW can confirm is, in a bit of providential timing, pregnant with her first child.

We talk with Glazer about the transition from comedy to horror — and her real-life pregnancy.

