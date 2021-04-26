© 2021
Pest Control: Mutant Mosquitoes Come To Florida

WAMU 88.5 | By Amanda Williams
Published April 26, 2021 at 10:21 AM PDT
Billy Ryan and Meredith Kruse (L-R) with the Florida Keys mosquito control department inspect a neighborhood for any mosquitos or areas where they can breed as the county works to eradicate mosquitos carrying dengue fever in Key Largo, Florida.
You know mosquito bites are annoying. But they actually kill hundreds of thousands of people every year, primarily by transmitting disease. In fact, mosquitoes kill more humans than any other being on earth, including other humans.

However, in a bid that seems a bit backward, the state of Florida is about to allow the release of millions of genetically-modified insects into the wild. It’s an effort actually meant to reduce local populations that carry diseases like dengue or the Zika virus.

It’s an experiment some are comparing to Jurassic Park. And not everyone is happy about the development. Some Floridians have protested the mosquitos’ introduction and questioning the record of the company set to release them.

But could these mutant bugs save lives?

