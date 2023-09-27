© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

SF's India Basin Park receives $5 million grant for development

KALW | By Molly Blair Salyer
Published September 27, 2023 at 2:15 PM PDT
India Basin Industrial Park
David Seibold
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
India Basin Industrial Park

Bayview-Hunters Point, and the greater San Francisco community, are a little bit closer to having a restored tidal marsh and expanded open space.

The California Coastal Conservancy approved funding this week to develop the area between Heron’s Head Park and India Basin Open Space into more parkland. When complete, the project will provide 64 acres of continuous shoreline space connected via nearly two miles of trail.

Besides providing residents with a new interpretive center, picnic areas, and concessions, the project will rehabilitate habitat for coastal wildlife and prepare the region for climate change.

The Coastal Conservancy's recommendation says the project advances the state's 30-by-30 executive order – a commitment signed by Governor Gavin Newsom in 2020 to conserve 30 percent of California's lands and coastal waters by 2030.

According to 2020 U.S. Census data, The neighborhoods around the new park are still considered a high poverty area, and residents are predominantly African American, Latinx and Asian. These residents have fought long and hard for environmental clean up and equitable access to clean public space.

Tags
Urban Planning Bay Area News
Molly Blair Salyer
I'm an SF native who grew up in SF Unified and listening to KALW. An avid traveller and cultural adventurer, I spent the 15 years leading up to the 2020 pandemic running youth hostels around the Bay Area and exploring as much as possible. More recently I've completed my MA at SF State in Broadcast and Electronic Communication Arts. I'm passionate about culture and community, and believe joy and pleasure are radical routes to social progress.
See stories by Molly Blair Salyer