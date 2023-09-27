SF's India Basin Park receives $5 million grant for development

Bayview-Hunters Point, and the greater San Francisco community, are a little bit closer to having a restored tidal marsh and expanded open space.

The California Coastal Conservancy approved funding this week to develop the area between Heron’s Head Park and India Basin Open Space into more parkland. When complete, the project will provide 64 acres of continuous shoreline space connected via nearly two miles of trail.

Besides providing residents with a new interpretive center, picnic areas, and concessions, the project will rehabilitate habitat for coastal wildlife and prepare the region for climate change.

The Coastal Conservancy's recommendation says the project advances the state's 30-by-30 executive order – a commitment signed by Governor Gavin Newsom in 2020 to conserve 30 percent of California's lands and coastal waters by 2030.

According to 2020 U.S. Census data, The neighborhoods around the new park are still considered a high poverty area, and residents are predominantly African American, Latinx and Asian. These residents have fought long and hard for environmental clean up and equitable access to clean public space.