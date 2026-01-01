Apply to KALW's Teen Podcasting Institute

KALW public media is inviting teenage applicants to apply for a paid fellowship at KALW’s Summer Podcasting Institute. Selected students will produce the fourth season of tbh , a unique podcast made by, about, and for teenagers.

The Institute will include an ambitious, open-minded, and energetic cohort of high school students or recent graduates. You’ll learn how to: report, interview people, write radio scripts, and voice your own radio stories. You’ll create your own radio pieces and podcast episodes and you’ll reach a broad audience.

The Institute offers a $1,250 stipend for participants. It will take place June 29 - August 8 and require roughly 24 hours of work a week. That includes attending in-person workshops and completing take-home assignments that may include listening homework and reading, as well as reporting assignments (i.e. calling sources, and researching and writing your stories so that we can work on and edit them in class together.)

This is a unique, intense but rewarding opportunity. Check out this Teen Vogue piece for more.

Topics covered in the program include:



Reporting

Finding reliable sources and distinguishing between primary and secondary sources.

Listening and reading comprehension

Pitching stories

Recording audio

Researching

Interviewing

Critical thinking, and evaluation of source material. i.e. media and A.I. literacy

Writing

Voicing

Under the guidance of instructors, along with KALW staff, students in the institute will create stories for a six-part podcast series based on a chosen theme.

KALW broadcasts and distributes the episodes in the fall. The stories air on KALW public radio, on the tbh podcast, and are also published on our website.

Young people who are interested in developing their voices, journalism and working on deadline, audio engineering, writing, and and exploring new ways of reaching your peers should apply.

DAYS:

Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursday in studio, June 29 - August 7, 2024

HOURS: 10:30-3:30pm in studio, flexible hours remotely

LOCATION: KALW public radio / 500 Mansell St. / San Francisco, CA 94134 PAY: $1,250

TO APPLY:



Submit an application through this form, along with a cover letter and resume by 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time by May 1. Please reach out to tbh@kalw.org with any questions.

Social media and video experience is helpful but not required.